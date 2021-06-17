Police open homicide investigation after body parts discovered in northeast Minneapolis

Detectives with the Minneapolis Police Department are going through missing persons reports in an attempt to identify the remains.

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police are investigating what they believe is a homicide after human remains were found in the northeast area of the city.

A passerby called police Thursday morning at about 9:30 a.m. to report "possible body parts" on near Third Avenue NE and Main Street NE, according to Minneapolis Police Department spokesperson John Elder.

Elder announced the investigation at a Thursday news conference.

"Officers arrived, located the items and the do in fact appear to be human body parts," he said.

Elder said he believes the body parts were all located in one place.

"Officers are working with the medical examiner and the MPD crime laboratory to get these items retrieved, get them packaged and down to the medical examiner's office where they will work in conjunction with our homicide unit to be able to identify who this person may be," Elder said. "The body parts that were found would lead us to believe that the injuries caused by the removal would not be life sustaining. These would be life-ending injuries."

Officers and detectives are going through missing persons reports to find out if the remains could belong to someone who has been reported missing. Elder said that they believe the remains are from a white adult, and no sex has been identified.

"We are treating this as a homicide investigation," Elder said.

Investigators at the scene are "going through different areas and looking for anything that may be considered evidence," Elder said.

He also acknowledged that somehow, the remains could have come from someone who obtained a cadaver.

"Disturbing was exactly the word I used when I was at the scene," he said.

Anyone who's seen something suspicious that they think might be related is asked to leave a detailed tip with Crime Stoppers of Minnesota.

"Even the smallest thing can help break a case," Elder said. "No tip is too small."

