Minneapolis man sentenced to life in prison for shooting friend

Brent Buchan, 25, was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of release for shooting Joshua-Lee Boyce in 2020.

MINNEAPOLIS — A judge sentenced a Minneapolis man to life in prison for fatally shooting a friend over a disagreement in 2020, Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman announced Thursday in a news release.

Brent Buchan, 25, was indicted by a Hennepin County Grand Jury on July 7, 2020, for intentional premeditated first-degree murder and intentional second-degree murder.

On March 8, 2022, a jury convicted Buchan on both counts.

The first-degree murder count carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the possibility of release under Minnesota law.

On Oct. 25, 2020, Minneapolis police officers were called for reports of a shooting and found 25-year-old Joshua-Lee Boyce bleeding in the doorway of his father's house on the 1700 block of Emerson Avenue North.

Prosecutors say Boyce told officers that Buchan was the shooter as he was dying.

Boyce was taken to the hospital where he died the next night from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.

The victim's father told detectives that Boyce had gone to buy marijuana from Buchan, a friend with whom he had been fighting recently, a criminal complaint explained. Buchan reportedly thought Boyce was involved in the murder of one of his friends, but Boyce thought the problem between the two had been resolved. The complaint said the murder was caught on camera, and Buchan was seen shooting at Boyce in an alley behind Fremont Avenue North.

