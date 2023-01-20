Police: Suspect in custody after fleeing multiple officers, carjacking and crash

Police said a suspect was fleeing from State Troopers when that person abandoned their vehicle, carjacked another victim and then crashed into a snow bank.

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. — A suspect is in custody Friday morning after eluding multiple law enforcement agencies on a chase that raced through Brooklyn Center Thursday night.

Brooklyn Center police said troopers from the Minnesota State Patrol entered the city chasing a stolen Ford Fusion just before 9:15 p.m. Thursday near Highway 252 and I-694. Officers from Brooklyn Center weren't part of the chase, officials said, but it spanned multiple highways before the suspect headed for city streets.

Troopers stopped chasing the fleeing vehicle once it entered city streets, but officers said they spotted the vehicle several times driving "erratically and dangerously," speeding into oncoming traffic and nearly crashing into a Hennepin County Deputy's car.

Eventually, police were able to use highway cameras to track the vehicle as it exited onto Brooklyn Boulevard near Lilac Drive. When officers checked the area, they said Troopers had found the suspect's vehicle empty near 50th Avenue North and Lilac Drive.

While police were setting up a perimeter around the vehicle, emergency dispatchers saw the suspect on highway cameras heading southwest. While dispatchers were watching, officials said they saw the same suspect carjack another vehicle.

Police said they rushed to the area of 47th Avenue North and Drew Avenue North, near where the carjacking happened and a few blocks from where police found the suspect's original vehicle.

A Hennepin County deputy intercepted and used a PIT maneuver on the suspect as they drove in a carjacked vehicle to the back of the Ryan Creek Apartments in the 3500 block of 47th Avenue North.

Officials said the suspect got stuck in a snow bank and refused to cooperate with officers. Police fired two less-lethal 40mm foam rounds into the driver's side window in an attempt to talk to the driver, according to information provided to the media.

Soon after the rounds were fired, police said the suspect opened the driver's side door and surrendered. Police told KARE 11 the suspect was taken into police custody without further incident.

No further information has been released about the suspect as of Friday morning.

Officers said they found a replica firearm in the backseat of the carjacked vehicle. Police said no one was injured during the Thursday night incident.

HAPPENING NOW: Brooklyn Center police on scene after a high-speed chase ended just after 10 o’clock tonight. @KARE11 pic.twitter.com/hMjzD2caeZ — Dave Peterlinz (@DPet_KARE11News) January 20, 2023

