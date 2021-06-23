Man shot and killed outside Brooklyn Park market

Police said the 22-year-old victim died at the hospital Tuesday night.

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — Brooklyn Park police say a young man was shot and killed while walking into a store Tuesday night.

According to a press release, officers were called to the Nice Family African Market at 7401 Regent Avenue in Brooklyn Park just after 9:45 p.m.

Witnesses told police a man was sitting in a car and started shooting at another man as he was walking in front of the store. The victim was able to get into a nearby car as a passenger, and then that vehicle drove off.

Police said they found the 22-year-old victim in a car being driven by his girlfriend. He was unconscious and had been shot multiple times.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital where he died a short time later, according to police.

His name has not been released.

Police say the motive for the fatal shooting is unknown and an investigation is ongoing.

KARE 11 will update this story as more information becomes available.