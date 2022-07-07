Police: Man tries kidnap 11-year-old child in Brooklyn Park

The suspect was driving a blue mid-'90s Nissan 4-door car, similar to an Altima.

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — On Wednesday afternoon, officers in Brooklyn Park said they got a report of an attempted kidnapping of an 11-year-old child as they waited for their school bus.

According to information provided by police, officers were told that between 6:00 a.m. and 6:15 a.m. Wednesday, an 11-year-old child was approached by a person in a vehicle while they waited for their school bus in the area of Brookdale Drive and Kyle Avenue North. The location is just a few blocks from the Birch Grove Elementary School for the Arts.

The child described a Hispanic man in his mid-50s who was bald with a light beard. The man stopped and told the child to get into his vehicle, and that he would give them a ride to school, police said. Officers said when the child refused, the man got out of his car.

The child was able to run safely home, according to police. The man then drove away, heading west on Brookdale Drive from Kyle Avenue.

The vehicle the man was driving is described as a blue, mid-'90s Nissan 4-door, similar to Altima. The vehicle has heavy rust on the front and rear quarter panels and the front fender. Police said the wheels didn't have caps or covers, but all black rims instead.

This case is still under investigation by police.