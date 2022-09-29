Police: 1 dead after being shot in the chest in Brooklyn Park

Two people were arrested at the scene of the shooting and booked for aiding and abetting the commission of a crime.

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — One person is dead and two others are in police custody after officers responded to a call for a person shot at a Brooklyn Park home.

Police said officers were called to a home in the 7800 block of Tessman Drive just after 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to information given to the media.

When they arrived at the address, officers found a person with a gunshot wound to the chest. Police said they tried to help the shooting victim until Brooklyn Park firefighters and North Memorial paramedics arrived.

The victim was taken to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Officials have not released the person's name, age or any other identifying information as of Thursday morning.

Two people at the scene were taken into custody, according to officials, and were booked at the Brooklyn Park jail for aiding and abetting the commission of a crime.

MORE NEWS: Chinese tycoon Richard Liu faces civil trial in alleged rape

Watch more morning headlines: