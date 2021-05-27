Brooklyn Park Police investigating criminal sexual conduct report involving 6-year-old

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — The Brooklyn Park Police Department is investigating a criminal sexual conduct report involving a 6-year-old child at Willowstone Park.
According to police, they received the report Wednesday at 9 p.m. after a relative saw the child coming out of a portable bathroom followed by an unknown man, believed to be 20 to 25 years old. Police say it was then learned that the child had been sexually victimized.
Police are asking anyone that may have any information to call 763-498-8222.