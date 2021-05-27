x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Minneapolis St. Paul News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | Minneapolis, Minnesota | kare11.com

Crime

Brooklyn Park Police investigating criminal sexual conduct report involving 6-year-old

According to police, the incident occurred at Willowstone Park.
Credit: Daniel - stock.adobe.com
Stock Image

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — The Brooklyn Park Police Department is investigating a criminal sexual conduct report involving a 6-year-old child at Willowstone Park.

According to police, they received the report Wednesday at 9 p.m. after a relative saw the child coming out of a portable bathroom followed by an unknown man, believed to be 20 to 25 years old. Police say it was then learned that the child had been sexually victimized.

Police are asking anyone that may have any information to call 763-498-8222.

MORE NEWS: Charges filed after woman struck and killed by vehicle while working on her lawn

MORE NEWS: Woodbury mother charged with attempted murder after alleged attack on children