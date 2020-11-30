Brooklyn Park police request public's help in locating suspect vehicle involved in shooting

The vehicle is a tan colored 1998 Buick Century with Minnesota license plate BLC701, police said.

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn — The Brooklyn Park Police Department is requesting the public's help in locating a suspect vehicle that was involved in a shooting a week ago that left a 15-year-old in critical condition, officials said.

Police received reports of a shooting on Nov. 21, at around 7 p.m. on the 5700 block of Brookdale Drive.

Upon arrival, officers located the injured teen and provided medical aid. He was transported to North Memorial Hospital where he remains in critical condition with a gunshot wound on his neck, police said.