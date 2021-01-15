7-year-old safe after being held in Brooklyn Park standoff

The boy was unharmed and returned to his family after a suspect broke into their home Thursday afternoon.

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — Brooklyn Park police said a suspect is dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after an hours-long standoff Thursday where a child was taken hostage in their home.

According to a press release, police were sent to the 7500 block of 83rd Avenue at 3:15 Thursday after getting reports of a suspicious man walking through yards.

A caller reported that the man had broken into his house but then ran away.

When police arrived at that person's house, they were flagged down by another family who said the same man had just broken into their home.

According to police, several children ran from the house but after the suspect broke in he found a 7-year-old hiding in a closet and "refused to let him go."

The man told police he had several guns and refused to surrender.

A SWAT and crisis negotiation team were called to the home, and police said after a matter of hours the child was released and returned to his family unharmed.

The suspect remained in the house for several more hours, police said, refusing to surrender.

According to Brooklyn Park Police, the suspect died around 10:30 p.m. of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.