Marketplace meet-up leads to robbery, shots fired

The victim told Brooklyn Park police they were robbed while selling shoes in a deal brokered using an online marketplace.

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — Brooklyn Park police are looking for a pair of suspects after a marketplace meet-up led to a robbery and shots fired.

Police sent out an alert following the incident, which took place on the 6200 block of 65th Avenue North around 7:30 p.m. Friday. Squads were dispatched to the location, and were told the victim had arranged to meet an individual following an interaction to sell a pair of shoes.

The victim told officers that during the transaction the alleged buyer took the shoes and started to run off, and the victim gave chase. At that point another suspect reportedly appeared and fired several shots.

Fortunately the victim was not hit, and no one was injured.

Officers recovered evidence at the scene but were unable to locate the two suspects who carried out the armed robbery. Anyone with information about the incident or those responsible is asked to call Brooklyn Park police.

Thursday's robbery points out the inherent dangers in conducting business with someone you don't know after connecting in an online marketplace.

Here are some guidelines for staying safe:

Check the buyer's or seller's profile to see if people have had problems with them. Discuss the final price and know what you're getting to avoid disputes. Agree on a place and time to make the exchange. A busy place (city hall, police station?) in daylight is best. Bring a friend along. Never disclose personal data.

