Juvenile arrested with three guns following Brooklyn Park shooting

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — Police said one juvenile is in the hospital and another in custody after an incident in Brooklyn Park Thursday night.

According to a press release, just after 8:30 p.m. officers responded to an apartment building in the 6200 block of 78th Avenue North in Brooklyn Park for a report of a person shot.

When they arrived, police said they found a juvenile had been shot in the chest. Officers said they immediately started first aid, and the person was rushed to a local hospital.

Police said the victim is expected to survive.

While they were at the apartment building, police said they found another juvenile near the scene with three handguns in their possession. That person was taken into custody without incident, according to police.