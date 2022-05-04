Teen in serious condition after Brooklyn Park shooting

Police said that between 20 to 30 rounds were fired from several guns around 6 p.m. Tuesday.

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — A 19-year-old was taken to the hospital in serious condition after a shooting in Brooklyn Park Tuesday evening, police said.

Police said they were called to the area around Regent Avenue and Brooklyn Boulevard around 6 p.m. Tuesday after a report of shots fired.

When they arrived, officers said they found a 19-year-old man had been shot several times. Crews on scene gave him what first aid they could, and he was taken by ambulance to a local hospital.

He was listed in serious condition, according to police.

A witness on scene told police that numerous people were involved in the incident, and they left the area both in vehicles and on foot.

After a search of the area, police said they arrested three men. Officers said one of them men had a handgun.

Brooklyn Park Police Department Deputy Chief Mark Bruley told KARE 11 that seven people had arrived to the area "in some sort of dispute and exchanged gunfire in the parking lot." Bruley estimated between 20 to 30 rounds were fired between the two groups.

Police think the people involved knew each other, and noted that some of them are "related to gang activity."

Officials are still actively investigating this incident.

KARE 11 will update this article as more information becomes available.

