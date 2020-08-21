Brooklyn Park woman indicted on first-degree murder

Tennin is accused of locking her 8-year-old son in a frigid garage overnight, which led to his death in February of 2018

MINNEAPOLIS — A grand jury has indicted a Brooklyn Park woman with first-degree murder for the death of her eight-year-old son, according to the Hennepin County Attorney's Office.

When originally charged in September 2019, Tasha Tennin faced two counts of second-degree manslaughter, one for endangerment of a child and the other for culpable negligence.

According to the criminal complaint, Tennin called 911 on Feb. 1, 2018, to report her son was unresponsive and "staring into space." First responders arrived and found the child was very cold, but not frozen. He was not breathing and had no pulse. The boy had urinated in his pants and first responders saw a puddle of frozen liquid in the garage.

First responders immediately began life saving efforts, but they were unsuccessful. The boy was pronounced dead 35 minutes after police arrived.

Tennin, 36, has been charged by the grand jury with first-degree murder while committing child abuse with a past pattern of child abuse, and unintentional second-degree murder while committing a felony, according to the Hennepin County Attorney's Office.

Tennin is expected to make her first court appearance on Aug. 24.