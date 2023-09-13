Brother arrested after death of 7-year-old boy in Eden Prairie

Eden Prairie Police said they found the child while conducting a welfare check late Tuesday night.

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. — Eden Prairie police have arrested a 28-year-old man in connection to the death of a young boy earlier this week.

According to the department, officers were called to the 9000 block of Lee Driver the night of Tuesday, Sept. 12 to check on a man reportedly "in crisis."

While at the home, police located a 7-year-old, who was unresponsive. The child was taken to Fairview Southdale Hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

Police said Wednesday that the victim's old brother was arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder after a medical evaluation and booked into the Hennepin County Jail early Wednesday morning. According to jail records, the man remains in custody.

Eden Prairie Police and the Hennepin County Crime Lab are still investigating what led up to the child's death. An identity and official cause of death will be released at a later time by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.

This is a developing story. KARE 11 will provide more details as new information becomes available.

