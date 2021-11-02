Buffalo clinic shooting suspect found competent to stand trial

Gregory Ulrich faces murder and attempted murder charges in the February attack on the Allina Clinic in Buffalo.

BUFFALO, Minn. — Editor's note: The video above is from February 2001.

A man accused of shooting multiple people inside a Buffalo health clinic has been found competent to stand trial.

According to a news release from the Wright Co. Attorney's Office, Gregory Ulrich withdrew an objection to a previous competency evaluation in court on Wednesday.

Ulrich is accused of opening fire inside the Allina Clinic on Feb. 9, leaving four people injured and one woman dead.

Ulrich is charged with second-degree murder, attempted murder and setting off explosive devices.

A criminal complaint filed in Wright County District Court says that on Feb. 9, 2021, Ulrich walked into the health clinic's reception area and shot one person in the back, then another in the stomach.

Witnesses say Ulrich then entered the interior area of the clinic, where he shot a third victim in the leg twice as that person tried to flee.

Investigators say Ulrich kept firing, shooting a fourth victim six times, in the chest, stomach, back, arm and forearm.

The final victim, identified by her family as 37-year-old medical assistant Lindsay Overbay, was shot in the stomach, with the bullet passing through her liver and spine before exiting through their back.

Overbay later died of those injuries.