Buffalo man charged with sexually assaulting toddler

The Wright County Attorney's Office charged Michael Richmond with one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, and five counts of producing child pornography.

A Buffalo man is facing several sexual assault charges, stemming from a 2019 incident in which he allegedly recorded himself abusing a toddler.

The Wright County Attorney's Office charged 33-year-old Michael Richmond Wednesday with one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, and five counts of using minors in sexual performance/pornographic work. If convicted on all six counts, Richmond faces a penalty of up to 80 years.

According to the criminal complaint, detectives with the Buffalo Police Department began investigating on Oct. 6, 2021 after receiving information about a possible sexual assault incident that had taken place in the city of Buffalo. The complaint states the detectives had previously executed a search warrant at Richmond's home in connection with a criminal sexual conduct case investigated by the Medina Police Department.

The complaint says after searching Richmond's Buffalo home, law enforcement seized several electronic devices, including an external hard drive and a cell phone. After a forensic analysis, authorities discovered five videos and multiple screenshots taken from those videos showing a man, believed to be Richmond, sexually assaulting a then 18-month-old girl. The complaint states that further investigation into the hard drive revealed hundreds of other videos and thousands of photos containing suspected child pornography.

According to the complaint, investigators determined the videos of the alleged victim were taken on a Samsung cell phone before it was "wiped" by Richmond after he became aware that law enforcement were trying to reach him.

Prosecutors say the victim's parents identified her as the child in the photos, and told investigators that Richmond had been living in their home at the time of the alleged assault.