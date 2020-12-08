Burglary suspects arrested after woman tracked stolen cellphone with GPS

The men demanded money but the woman said she did not have any, so they took her cellphone and left in a vehicle that had a driver waiting for them, police said.

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — Three suspects were arrested in St. Cloud after breaking into a residence, and stealing a phone that the owner tracked through GPS.

The St. Cloud Police Department responded to a burglary Wednesday at 10:19 a.m. in the 300 block of 9th Avenue South.

When officers arrived, they learned that two men forced their way into a residence and pointed a gun at a woman who was sleeping in a bedroom, police said.

The men demanded money but the woman said she did not have any, so they took her cellphone and left in a vehicle that had a driver waiting for them, police said.

The woman used a GPS app and found that her phone was located in the 1500 block of 3rd Street North.

Police then located the vehicle with all three suspects inside in the area of Highway 15 and Division Street.

Officers located weapons inside the vehicle and all three suspects were taken into custody at the Stearns County Jail, police said.

