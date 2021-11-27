Burnsville PD investigating large group theft on Black Friday

According to Burnsville police, a group of 20 to 30 people targeted the Best Buy on Aldrich Avenue Friday night.

BURNSVILLE, Minn. — Burnsville police are investigating after a large group of people allegedly stole from the Best Buy on Aldrich Avenue Friday night.

According to Burnsville PD, between 20 and 30 people entered the store shortly after 8 p.m. the evening of Black Friday.

Police say they stole an "unspecified" number of items, and left before police arrived. No weapons were used, and no one was hurt.