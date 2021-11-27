x
Burnsville PD investigating large group theft on Black Friday

According to Burnsville police, a group of 20 to 30 people targeted the Best Buy on Aldrich Avenue Friday night.
BURNSVILLE, Minn. — Burnsville police are investigating after a large group of people allegedly stole from the Best Buy on Aldrich Avenue Friday night.

According to Burnsville PD, between 20 and 30 people entered the store shortly after 8 p.m. the evening of Black Friday.

Police say they stole an "unspecified" number of items, and left before police arrived. No weapons were used, and no one was hurt.

As of Saturday morning, no arrests have been made. The incident is still an active investigation.

