Burnsville police ID suspects in school weapons threat

Investigators say two juveniles with no connection to Burnsville High School admit to falsely reporting a gun on campus, and say it was "a prank."

BURNSVILLE, Minn. — Burnsville police say a report of a gun on the campus of their city's high school Tuesday that disrupted a day of learning, triggered fear and wasted resources was the work of two minors who were playing "a prank."

Investigators say they were able to identify the two suspects, who they say have no direct relationship with Burnsville High School while following up on the threat. During questioning, the minors reportedly admitted to making the false report.

School officials put the campus in lockdown mode the morning of March 8, after the weapons threat was conveyed. Students sheltered in place while squads, swat teams and first responders descended on the school to search the building for a suspect or weapon. Ultimately nothing was found, and students were allowed to go home.

“I’d like to thank the parents, students and staff of Burnsville High School for their cooperation and understanding during a very stressful situation,” said Burnsville Police Chief Tanya Schwartz. “We take these types of threats very seriously. Our investigators were able to identify the suspects quickly, and we will continue to investigate this incident thoroughly. We want all students and staff to feel safe at their school.”

Burnsville police say the case they've assembled against the suspects will be turned over to prosecutors for consideration of charges.

