Car crashes into house after robbery, police pursuit

A witness said two men wearing bandanas and carrying firearms robbed the CVS in Edina of narcotics and then fled.

EDINA, Minn. — Charges are being prepared against a pair of suspects after an alleged robbery and subsequent police pursuit ended with the getaway car crashing into a Minneapolis home.

Edina Police say squads were dispatched to the CVS pharmacy on York Avenue just after 8 p.m. Wednesday on reports of an armed robbery. A caller said two men wearing bandanas and carrying firearms robbed the store of narcotics and then fled.

Responding officers spotted the suspects while en route to CVS and began pursuit. The incident ended with the suspect vehicle crashing into a home near the intersection of Xerxes Avenue and 49th Street in Minneapolis.

The two suspects were taken into custody and then transported to Hennepin County Medical Center with minor injuries.

In a post on Twitter, Edina Police shared details of the crime, then reminded lawbreakers that they're supposed to stay at home like everyone else.

No one else was hurt.