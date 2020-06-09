Dog found, returned after it was taken in stolen car from Brooklyn Center gas station

The vehicle was a white 2015 Honda CRV.

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn — A dog has returned home after he was in a car that was stolen from a gas station in Brooklyn Center Sunday.

Amy Swenson, Snazo's 'grandma', said a Good Samaritan found the dog in South Minneapolis.

Amy said that while owner Amanda Swenson was offering a $1000 reward for Snazo's return, the Good Samaritan refused to take a single penny.

"This woman is a true angel, and we are forever grateful." Amy said.

The incident occurred at around 11:23 a.m. at the intersection of Xerxes Avenue and Bass Lake Road.

