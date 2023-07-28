Carjacking penalties established by state sentencing commission

Taking a car by means of violence now ranks at severity level 9, a more serious crime than robbery and equal to third-degree murder.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota judges now have the ability to levy serious sentences for those convicted of carjacking, after a state commission voted to rank the crime high on the sentencing grid.

On Thursday, the Minnesota Sentencing Guidelines Commission voted 5-2 to increase carjacking to severity level 9, making it a more serious offense than robbery. The recommended range for someone convicted of carjacking is now between 74 and 158 months (6 to 13 years) in prison, while the recommended term for someone convicted of aggravated robbery is currently 41 to 129 months.

During the 2023 legislative session, lawmakers voted to establish carjacking as its own distinct offense due to the uptick in crime statistics. Republicans had long sought a mandatory minimum prison sentence of five years for carjackers, but the omnibus public safety bill passed by the DFL majority set no minimum sentence for the new crime. It set a maximum sentence of 20 years for 1st Degree Carjacking offenses.

Conservatives argue carjacking should be treated more seriously than traditional aggravated robbery, with punishment that takes into consideration the chaos and mayhem carjackers often create after gaining control of the vehicle. They say the new law may allow for better law enforcement tracking of carjacking as a separate crime, but without increased penalties, does nothing to dissuade would-be jackers.

The sentencing panel is comprised of several judges, a prosecutor, a police officer, a public defender, a probation officer, a victims' advocate, the state corrections commissioner and members of the public.

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+

Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.

Watch more Minnesota politics: