Carlton County deputies locate gunshot victim following welfare check

Authorities have taken the victim's husband into custody.

CARLTON COUNTY, Minn. — The Carlton County Sheriff's Office says a 62-year-old woman is dead after deputies conducted a welfare check around 2:30 p.m. Friday at a Kavela Township residence.

Authorities say law enforcement arrived at a residence located at 3665 Heiskari Road, when they found Tracy Ellen Julian dead at the scene from an apparent gunshot wound.

The Sheriff's Office says they have taken the woman's husband into custody, pending second-degree murder charges at the Carlton County Jail.

The Carlton County Sheriff's Office, Minnesota BCA, and Midwest Medical Examiner's Office are continuing to conduct an investigation into the incident, but say no further suspects are being sought.