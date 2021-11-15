Catalytic converter thief's case files offer insight into crime of opportunity

Eh Baw's case files take us behind the scenes of a catalytic converter thief, revealing the top tool of the trade, a battery-powered reciprocating saw.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Thousands of people in the twin cities this year have fallen victim to catalytic converter thefts, which can be both inconvenient and pricey.

The insurance federation of Minnesota says we are one of the top three states with the most thefts, up nearly 10,000% here since 2018.

Now, through a suspect known to police as a repeat offender, we get insight into the crime.

Economy Muffler in St. Paul remains steady with business from people who've had their catalytic converters stolen from under their cars.

“Three or four a day probably,” said owner Mark Olek.

At least one of their customers came their way because of Eh Baw, who has been arrested many times — convicted of catalytic converter thefts — and has a new pending case.

Baw's case files take us behind the scenes of a catalytic converter thief, including the top tool of the trade, a battery-powered reciprocating saw.

It's a crime that can be committed faster than you can run outside to chase down the perpetrator.

“Use a Sawzall and cut it off, and probably have it off in less than a minute,” says Olek.

According to Saint Paul Police reports, while interrogated by investigators, Baw said his motive was to get money to buy drugs. He had a meth problem. Saint Paul Police say that's the motive for many catalytic converter thieves.

“We have offenders that are arrested time and time again. And they continue to commit the crime,” said Sgt. Natalie Davis from the Saint Paul Police Department.

The number of catalytic converter thefts in St. Paul so far this year is more than twice what it was this time last year.

In his interrogation, Baw said he would sell converters to a North Dakota man who comes to the Twin Cities once a week, and pays Baw $100 to $200 for them.

The skyrocketing price of precious metals is what has sparked demand for catalytic converters among scrappers.

For the victims, replacing the part costs at least $500. One of Baw's victims was quoted $2,800 at a dealership.