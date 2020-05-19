Charges filed in attack on KSTP anchor

Vennie Jerome Williams is charged with third degree assault and harrassment in the incident, which occurred while the victim was waiting at a light rail stop.

MINNEAPOLIS — Prosecutors have charged a Minneapolis man in an unprovoked attack on a Twin Cities news anchor.

Vennie Jerome Williams is charged with third degree assault and harassment in the incident, which occurred while the victim was waiting at a light rail stop downtown.

Matt Belanger told investigators he was walking across the light rail platform around 9 a.m. May 12 when an unknown man, later identified as Williams, cocked his arm back and threw a rock-like object at him, striking him directly in the left eye.

The attacker left the scene, but Metro Transit officers viewed surveillance tape of the incident and soon found Williams near 6th Street South and Marquette Avenue. Police say Belanger was able to positively identify the suspect.

Williams was placed under arrest, and while sitting in the back of a squad car the defendant reportedly began ranting angrily, at one point saying he had attacked the victim because he believed he was homosexual.