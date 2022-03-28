Charges dropped in assault, attempted purse snatching of 81-year-old woman

Authorities say Judy Stuthman was the victim of an assault and attempted purse snatching on Dec. 23 of last year.

ST PAUL, Minn — State prosecutors have formally dropped all charges against an 18-year-old suspect accused of assault and attempted theft in the case of an 81-year-old woman at a St. Paul Walgreens.

The Ramsey County Attorney's Office says it dropped the charges of first-degree attempted aggravated robbery and third-degree assault against Isaiah Foster because it cannot "prove beyond a reasonable doubt" that the alleged actions could be ascribed to the defendant.

Authorities say Judy Stuthman was the victim of an assault and attempted purse snatching on Dec. 23 of last year, where she broke her pelvis and suffered injuries to her back, neck and head — including a concussion.

The former defendant was originally turned in by his mother, who no longer believes the incident was committed by her son.

The attorney's office says it also acquired cell phone evidence placing the defendant in Richfield at the time of the crime, but that alone was not sufficient to try the defendant on the crimes committed against Stuthman.

"It is important that the facts should always guide our decisions in the criminal justice system and not emotion," the attorney's office says. "A commitment to impartial and fair investigation, and disclosure of such evidence to the defense and court is the first line of defense to ensure the integrity of our convictions and to avoid wrongful ones."

St. Paul PD originally publicized surveillance footage of the incident and had asked the public to "help get [Stuthman] justice."

According to the criminal complaint, the defendant's mother had "recognized the coat he was wearing," originally telling investigators days after the incident that "I'm 100% sure that is him" — a claim authorities say she no longer believes to be the case.