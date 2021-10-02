Charges expected Thursday in Buffalo clinic shooting

One person was killed and four others injured at Allina Health Clinic-Buffalo Crossroads on Tuesday morning.

BUFFALO, Minn. — Formal charges are expected to be filed Thursday in connection with a shooting that left one person dead and four others injured at a Buffalo, Minnesota clinic on Tuesday.

Wright County Attorney Brian Lutes said he plans to file a formal criminal complaint on Thursday morning against Gregory Paul Ulrich, 67. Lutes said the complaint would list charges of second-degree intentional murder, four counts of attempted first-degree premeditated murder, and possession of explosive or incendiary devices.

"I will aggressively prosecute Ulrich for this horrible crime and the pain he caused to the victims, their families and the entire community," Lutes said in a statement.

Ulrich is scheduled to make his first court appearance on Thursday morning.

Buffalo Police Chief Pat Budke and Wright County Sheriff Sean Deringer said Tuesday that Ulrich was known to law enforcement.

A KARE 11 Investigation discovered Ulrich previously threatened one of the clinic’s doctors in 2018 with “threats of mass shooting and/or other scenarios against the hospital,” according to a Buffalo Police report.

Buffalo police said SWAT teams were dispatched to Allina Health Clinic-Buffalo Crossroads at 10:54 a.m. Tuesday on reports of multiple shots fired. First responders discovered five victims with injuries, along with Ulrich, who was taken into custody.