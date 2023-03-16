Pair charged in connection to fatal Fridley shooting

Johnson Sirleaf is charged with second-degree murder and Blanyon Davies is charged with aiding an offender in the March 9 death of Devon Michael Adams.

FRIDLEY, Minn. — Two men are now facing charges one week after a 27-year-old man was shot and killed in a parking lot in Fridley.

Johnson Kenny Sirleaf, 32, of Plymouth, is charged with second-degree murder, and Blanyon Davies, 29, of Brooklyn Park, is charged with aiding an offender for the death of Devon Michael Adams.

According to a criminal complaint, investigators connected a red SUV seen at the scene of the shooting to a vehicle driven by Sirleaf. Phone records also placed Sirleaf at the shooting location on March 9, and showed him leaving the scene immediately after the shooting before meeting up with Davies in Fridley, the documents said.

Investigators also learned that Davies had registered a room at the Extended Stay Hotel from March 5-15, the same hotel where Adams was staying. Sirleaf had been staying at the hotel, and prosecutors say the pair had "frequented the Extended Stay Hotel together since the shooting."

Adams was shot in a parking lot that directly led from a nearby Cub Foods store into the hotel lot.

A GoFundMe was recently created to help Adams' family with funeral costs. "If you knew Devon you knew his heart was big and he was always willing to give a helping hand," the fundraiser said. "He loved his pup Grace, she went everywhere with him. He loved being outdoors whether it was for work, on a boat, or just driving around."

