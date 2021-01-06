Charges filed in fatal Minneapolis hit-and-run

A woman is charged with criminal vehicular homicide in the Friday collision.

MINNEAPOLIS — A woman has been charged in a hit-and-run that left a pedestrian dead in Minneapolis last week.

On Friday, May 28, Minneapolis police officers responded to the intersection of Broadway Avenue West and 26th Avenue North for a report of a person hit by a car.

When they arrived they found a man in the street who appeared to have been hit by a vehicle. There was a Ford Taurus nearby with front-end damage and witnesses told officers they saw two women run from the Taurus after the collision.

The victim was brought to the hospital, where he was declared dead.

Police tracked down the woman listed on the Ford Taurus registration, Aissata Lavonne Dore, but she said her car had been stolen, according to the criminal complaint. Later, the complaint states that she came back to investigators and admitted that she had been behind the wheel and fled the scene.