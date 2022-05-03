Police: Father faces manslaughter charges after son says he fatally shot his brother with gun found under dad's pillow

When police found a 10-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to his chest, officials say his older brother told officers that he found their dad's gun under his pillow.

MINNEAPOLIS — The State of Minnesota is now seeking a warrant for a man's arrest after charges were filed in connection to the death of a 10-year-old boy who was shot and killed in a Minneapolis apartment building last month.

According to the criminal complaint filed on Tuesday, May 3, 31-year-old Brandon Lee Mayberry of Minneapolis is facing second-degree manslaughter charges for the death of his son, who died on April 15.

Court documents say that on the day the boy died, Minneapolis police were called to a reported shooting at an apartment building and found a 10-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to his chest. Officers also found the boy's 12-year-old brother, who told officers that he had accidentally shot his brother after they found a gun under their dad's pillow in bed. Documents go on to say the older brother and a neighbor then moved the 10-year-old boy from the apartment to the building's lobby.

According to the criminal complaint, on April 18, the older brother told police that he carried the handgun into the living room, tripped over a dog water dish and dropped the gun. As he tried to catch the gun, he grabbed the grip and accidentally pulled the trigger, quickly realizing it struck his brother.

When officers searched Mayberry's apartment, court documents say they found the gun that was fired, along with seven other guns, some of which were loaded or had ammo unsecured in the apartment.

Mayberry is not in custody and the state is now requesting a warrant for his arrest.

