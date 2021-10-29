Murder charges filed in Farmington triple homicide

A criminal complaint states the suspect admitted to the killings.

FARMINGTON, Minnesota — A 26-year-old Farmington man is charged with three counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of three family members.

According to a criminal complaint, Blake Thomas Maloney was arrested Wednesday night after admitting to the killings.

The complaint says officers were dispatched to the home on the 5400 block of 183rd Street West in Farmington on Wednesday night to conduct a welfare check for 53-year-old Tracy Ahn Maloney, who had gone to her ex-husband's home earlier in the evening. When officers arrived, the complaint states that Blake Maloney told them "I did something. I murdered them or something."

The criminal complaint goes on to describe how an officer placed Blake Maloney in handcuffs and went through the house, discovering Tracy Maloney's body in the kitchen; her ex-husband (and the suspect's father), 55-year-old Jack John Maloney, dead in the basement; and the suspect's brother, 23-year-old Scott Connor Maloney, dead in a bedroom upstairs.

The complaint states officers found a hammer with apparent blood on it, along with a loaded rifle in the living room.

According to the complaint, after being read his rights, Blake Maloney told investigators he didn't believe "Jack, Tracy and Scott" were his family. He admitted to shooting and killing his father and brother a couple of days earlier, then killing Tracy Maloney when he came to the house on Wednesday.

Agents from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) are helping Farmington police with the investigation, along with the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.