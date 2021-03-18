Charges filed in Minneapolis mall murder

A criminal complaint says Mubarak Musse got into an argument with the victim inside the Village Market Building, then opened fire when the fight spilled outside.

MINNEAPOLIS — An Owatonna man is charged with second-degree intentional murder after an argument that started inside a Minneapolis mall led to gunfire.

A criminal complaint lays out the case against 27-year-old Mubarak Osman Musse, accused of firing the fatal shots Monday afternoon outside the Village Market, located at 912 24th Street East.

Minneapolis police officers were dispatched to the scene shortly after 3:15 p.m. and found the victim laying on the ground unresponsive with shell casings around him. First responders attempted lifesaving measures but the man was declared dead on the scene.

Investigators looked at surveillance footage from both inside and outside the mall and saw the victim and another man, later identified as Musse, get into an argument. The men go outside where a brief physical fight ensues, before police say Musse pulled a handgun and shoots the victim several times. Police say Musse continued firing even when the other man was laying on the ground.

Officers collecting evidence on the scene recovered 15 spent shell casings from the murder scene.

Just before 5 p.m. that same day police say Musse contacted Minneapolis police, told them he was involved in a shooting and wanted to turn himself in. Musse was arrested, and a 9mm handgun recovered from his vehicle.

The criminal complaint says during a Mirandized interview with detectives Musse said he got into an argument with the victim while waiting in a line for tea, and reportedly admitted to shooting the victim.

Musse remains in custody. If convicted of second-degree murder he faces a possible 40-year prison sentence.

