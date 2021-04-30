Charges filed in murder at Cedar-Riverside business

Prosecutors say 30-year-old Marlow Carson shot the victim, a friend of the business owner, during an attempted robbery.

MINNEAPOLIS — A Minneapolis man is now charged in a fatal shooting inside a business on the city's south side, an act police say started with an attempted armed robbery.

Prosecutors detail the charges of intentional second-degree murder, attempted first-degree aggravated robbery, and prohibited possession of a firearm against 30-year-old Marlow Carson, a man they say has been convicted of two previous crimes.

Squads were dispatched to the business at 409 Cedar Ave. South the evening of April 27 on reports of a robbery and shooting. When they got to the scene officers found the victim laying on the ground behind a counter in the store. He was rushed to the hospital, and later pronounced dead. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner determined he had been shot six times.

The business owner told investigators the victim was a friend, hanging out behind the counter of the store when the gunman, later identified as Carson, came in with a gun and demanded money. While the owner told officers that he complied, his friend moved to lock an inner door to make sure the gunman could not get behind the counter.

At that point, the owner told investigators, the gunman opened fire and then fled in a dark colored sedan.

Surveillance video captured the shooting and the license plate of the getaway vehicle, leading to the identification of Carson as a suspect. They also learned that shortly after the fatal shooting, Carson was reportedly seen in a Facebook Live pointing a handgun at the camera.

On April 28, investigators were able to track the black Malibu to a parking lot in St. Paul, and after seeing Carson enter the vehicle and drive away he was pulled over. During his arrest the suspect admitted he was carrying a handgun, which was recovered from the front pocket of the hoodie he was wearing.

During questioning police say Carson admitted the recovered gun belonged to him, but denied involvement in the shooting. He allegedly changed his story after being shown surveillance images taken from video, and admitted being involved in the fatal shooting.

Forensic tests on shell casing found at the scene of the shooting matched the handgun police recovered from Carson.