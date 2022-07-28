x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

3 charged in shootout that damaged homes, MPD precinct

A bullet went through a window of the precinct building on the 1900 block of Plymouth Ave. N, and several homes in the area were also struck by gunfire.

More Videos

MINNEAPOLIS — Three men are now charged with multiple felonies in connection with a shootout where bullets struck several homes and shattered a window at the MPD fourth precinct. 

Criminal complaints filed in Hennepin County describe the allegations against 20-year-old Davion Lazarick Gaines, 21-year-old Makeiyen Lashaun Thompson and 29-year-old Troy Teasley. Gaines is charged with riot while armed with a dangerous weapon, reckless discharge of a firearm and possessing a machine gun or short barreled shotgun, which are all felonies. Thompson is also charged with riot and reckless discharge, while Teasley is charged with riot and fleeing a police officer. 

Prosecutors say around 12:30 a.m. on July 26 several MPD officers were standing outside the 4th precinct building at 1925 Plymouth Ave. N when multiple shots rang out, shots police described as automatic gunfire. Bullets ended up hitting several area homes, and one went through a window of the police building. 

It is not clear whether the precinct or officers were being purposely targeted. 

Those officers saw someone who had been firing a weapon jump in a white Ford Taurus and speed away. Squads gave chase with lights and sirens and eventually the suspect vehicle stopped in an alley with a front seat passenger, later identified as Gaines, fleeing on foot. 

Officers say Teasley was driving the vehicle, and was taken into custody. Thompson was found laying face-down between a fence and a house on Knox Avenue North, and a handgun with an extended magazine was nearby. 

The complaint says after Gaines fled the getaway vehicle he refused verbal commands to stop. Officers caught up with him in a nearby alley where the defendant surrendered. In front of the vehicle Gaines was hiding behind, police found a Glock handgun with an extended magazine and slide attachment known as a "switch" that turns the gun into a fully automatic weapon. 

No one was hurt in the incident. All three men remain in custody. 

RELATED: Minneapolis police precinct struck by gunfire

Related Articles

Watch more local news:

Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities in our YouTube playlist:

Paid Advertisement