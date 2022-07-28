3 charged in shootout that damaged homes, MPD precinct

A bullet went through a window of the precinct building on the 1900 block of Plymouth Ave. N, and several homes in the area were also struck by gunfire.

Example video title will go here for this video

MINNEAPOLIS — Three men are now charged with multiple felonies in connection with a shootout where bullets struck several homes and shattered a window at the MPD fourth precinct.

Criminal complaints filed in Hennepin County describe the allegations against 20-year-old Davion Lazarick Gaines, 21-year-old Makeiyen Lashaun Thompson and 29-year-old Troy Teasley. Gaines is charged with riot while armed with a dangerous weapon, reckless discharge of a firearm and possessing a machine gun or short barreled shotgun, which are all felonies. Thompson is also charged with riot and reckless discharge, while Teasley is charged with riot and fleeing a police officer.

Prosecutors say around 12:30 a.m. on July 26 several MPD officers were standing outside the 4th precinct building at 1925 Plymouth Ave. N when multiple shots rang out, shots police described as automatic gunfire. Bullets ended up hitting several area homes, and one went through a window of the police building.

It is not clear whether the precinct or officers were being purposely targeted.

Those officers saw someone who had been firing a weapon jump in a white Ford Taurus and speed away. Squads gave chase with lights and sirens and eventually the suspect vehicle stopped in an alley with a front seat passenger, later identified as Gaines, fleeing on foot.

Officers say Teasley was driving the vehicle, and was taken into custody. Thompson was found laying face-down between a fence and a house on Knox Avenue North, and a handgun with an extended magazine was nearby.

The complaint says after Gaines fled the getaway vehicle he refused verbal commands to stop. Officers caught up with him in a nearby alley where the defendant surrendered. In front of the vehicle Gaines was hiding behind, police found a Glock handgun with an extended magazine and slide attachment known as a "switch" that turns the gun into a fully automatic weapon.

No one was hurt in the incident. All three men remain in custody.

Watch more local news: