Charges: Man lit fire to girlfriend's Burnsville apartment

Residents from about 50 units inside the apartment complex were displaced due to the fire, which occurred Saturday morning.

BURNSVILLE, Minn. — *Editor's note: The above video first aired Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022.

A 27-year-old Brooklyn Center man is charged with multiple counts of arson after he allegedly lit fire to his girlfriend's bedroom when she returned home from work later than usual, according to court documents.

Jourdan Nige Robe Murray-Thigpen is charged with first- and second-degree arson as well as threats of violence after he allegedly threatened his girlfriend for returning to her apartment 10 minutes later than expected, the criminal complaint reads.

According to the criminal complaint, Murray-Thigpen admitted to starting the fire in text messages Saturday morning, saying in one of the messages, "no I left I'll turn myself in at a later date I started the fire."

Burnsville Fire officials determined the fire originated in one of the units that Murray-Thigpen was in at the time of the incident. One of the residents, who said Murray-Thigpen was her boyfriend, said she returned home that morning after working an overnight shift. The complaint goes on to say that Murray-Thigpen began yelling at her when she walked in, demanding to know why she was late.

According to the complaint, when the victim went into her bedroom to sleep, Murray-Thigpen doused her, the bed and the rest of the bedroom with rubbing alcohol. The victim said Murray-Thigpen then made violent threats, such as burning the apartment down. The complaint goes on to say Murray-Thigpen physically assaulted the victim before exiting the room with the victim's phone. The victim was able to escape the apartment while Murray-Thigpen was yelling at tenants, the complaint reads.

While officers were still at the scene, court documents say a vehicle fire was located. It was later determined the vehicle belonged to the victim, who claimed Murray-Thigpen had her keys when he fled the scene.