11-year-old convinces car thief to let him and his siblings out of vehicle

Police say the boy and his four younger brothers, the littlest just 1, were dropped off and safely reunited with their parents.

An 11-year-old boy is being hailed for his quick thinking after he and his brothers were taken on a ride by a carjacker who stole their family's van in Minneapolis Sunday.

Minneapolis police say the children's parents stepped away from their silver 2007 Odyssey Van near Lake Street and 12th Avenue South just before 3 p.m., leaving the van running with the five young boys inside. An unknown man jumped into the drivers seat and sped away.

Police spokesman officer Garrett Parten says at some point the oldest boy convinced the car thief to release them. The crook pulled over, dropped the boys by the side of the road and then drove off.

The 11-year-old called his parents, and the family was reunited.

At this point the van has not been recovered. Again, police say it is a silver 2007 Honda Odyssey van, license XNB-858 or MWY-024. Anyone who sees the van or has information on the crime is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted electronically on the CrimeStoppers website.

