13-year-old expected to be charged with attempted murder of fellow Cummings K-8 Optional student

Shelby County Schools leaders said the boy who was shot, also 13-years-old, is expected to make a full recovery. Classes at Cummings resume Friday morning.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police and Shelby County Schools leaders said a 13-year-old boy who was shot Thursday morning at an elementary school is expected to make a full recovery, while the 13-year-old accused of shooting him is expected to be charged with attempted murder.

The 13-year-old victim was taken to Le Bonheur Children's Medical Center in critical condition after being shot about 9:15 a.m. Thursday at Cummings K-8 Optional School in South Memphis. Officials said Thursday afternoon he was expected to make a full recovery.

The suspect, also 13-years-old and also a Cummings student, is in custody. Memphis police investigators said video showed the suspect getting into a vehicle after the shooting. He later turned himself in at a police precinct. He is expected to be charged with attempted first-degree murder later Thursday night.

SCS Superintendent Dr. Joris Ray said Thursday afternoon the shooting happened in a stairwell and no other students were present in that stairwell at the time.

A Shelby County Schools' spokesperson said after a brief lockdown, students, faculty and staff were evacuated. Students were taken to Metropolitan Baptist Church on Walker Ave., where parents were told to pick up their children.

SCS said classes will resume Friday, October 1st, with heightened security, grief counselors and mental health team support, support for employees, and more.

Update on today’s Cummings K-8 Incident: pic.twitter.com/omdh1scnWj — Shelby Co. Schools (@SCSK12Unified) September 30, 2021

Our schools should be a place to run to and not run from. The lives of two students and families will forever be impacted by today’s incident. Again, I say: Gun violence has no place in our schools or communities.

LITERACY IS LIFE, not guns! — Dr. Joris M. Ray (@SCSSuptRay) September 30, 2021

Statement from Memphis Mayor Jim Mayor Strickland: "The shooting at Cummings K-8 school is heart-wrenching. I’ve received updates throughout the day, and I’m hopeful the young man in the hospital will make a full recovery. Please pray for him and his family, and for all the students and their families who have experienced this horrific event. I’m grateful for the quick action of Shelby County Schools officials and of our Memphis Police Department who did everything they could to ensure the safety of all the students. But they need our help. To parents in Memphis, please secure your guns where your children cannot get them; know what is going on in your children’s lives; and take responsibility as parents. This shooting should have never happened. How could a 7th or 8th grader obtain a gun, bring it to school, and shoot someone? We must stop gun violence."

At an press conference earlier Thursday, Dr. Ray, said "There's no way a child should have a gun. This must stop. We need a community to help us help our children." He went on to say that this tragedy could have been avoided.

My heart aches for our @SCSK12Unified children.

Gun violence has no place in our schools or communities. My thoughts are with the Cummings K-8 family and child recovering @LeBonheurChild. Parent to parent, I just embraced the young man’s father and we prayed for better days. — Dr. Joris M. Ray (@SCSSuptRay) September 30, 2021

Our School Board stood on the frontlines today as we wrapped our arms around the Cummings principal, teachers, staff, children and families. I’m also appreciative for the support from U.S. Senator @BillHagertyTN, Commissioners Lowery, Milton and many other community leaders. pic.twitter.com/BP8A2Xp16x — Dr. Joris M. Ray (@SCSSuptRay) September 30, 2021

MPD briefing from earlier Thursday:

Please see the link below for the latest update.

The suspect has been detained.https://t.co/iswq1g1SeC — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) September 30, 2021