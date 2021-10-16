Children and parents host march to end gun violence in Minneapolis

Activists say nine kids have been injured or killed by gun violence since April.

MINNEAPOLIS — So far this year, there has been 75 homicides in Minneapolis.

Some of those victims were kids, caught in the middle of gun violence.

On Sunday, a group of community activists decided enough was enough.

More than 100 adults and children gathered in north Minneapolis for a march against gun violence.

For many like Crystal Hill, the issue hits home.

“I lost my son London Michael Bean in September,” Hill says. “I don’t want nobody else to go through this.”

London was 12 years old when he was shot and killed on September 8th.

Community activists say he is one of nine kids who have been injured or killed by gunfire since April.

“We just wanted to do something for the kids, the children, so they can be able to play in the streets or play outside like we used to do back when I was a kid,” Hill says.

Many of the protestors in the crowd Sunday were kids themselves.

Quaetwon Davis, 12, and Tony Jefferson, 14, say it’s been a tough year with all of the shootings in Minneapolis.

“It’s sad that people would shoot at kids and just even shoot anybody,” Davis says.

Tannayja Kennedy, 17, says it’s getting to the point where kids can’t even walk on the street without worrying.

"It's kind of nervous. Like, you really have to watch your back for any type of movement,” Kennedy says.

A sad reality she's used to by now, but she says the younger kids shouldn't have to worry every time they step outside.

"They think they can send their kids outside to have fun, but they've gotta worry if they're going to be shot or not,” Kennedy says.

But amidst all the pain and sadness, Hill says there's hope, that united, together, they can take back their community and keep their kids safe.

"This made my day, seeing all of this. I love all of them for doing this. I love them,” Hill says.

Three of the recent shootings are still unsolved.

Minnesota Crimestoppers is now offering a $180,000 reward for anyone who has information about the deaths of 6-year-old Aniya Allen and 9-year-old Trinity Ottoson-Smith.