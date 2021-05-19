City leaders, community members gather with the family of 6-year-old Aniya Allen for remembrance vigil

Aniya is one of three kids shot in Minneapolis in a matter of weeks, and it's violence that police say is all gang related.

MINNEAPOLIS — The calls for change echoed from community members and leaders Wednesday night, as they gathered for a vigil to honor 6-year-old Aniya Allen.

"We need to develop a strategy to stop this violence or else its going to be a long, scary, deadly summer I'm afraid of," said Hennepin County Sheriff David Hutchinson.

At the same intersection where 6-year-old Aniya Allen was shot, her family and community members gathered to remember her life taken far too soon.

"It doesn't need to be this way" said Mayor Jacob Frey as he addressed the crowd gathered to support Allen's family.

"It is gang related, I've been told its rival gangs," said Sheriff Hutchinson.

Which is why city leaders like Mayor Jacob Frey are calling on the community to stand up as one, and push back on the gun violence which is ravaging the city's streets.

"We can standup to make sure that these little kids, these children, these babies they're growing up to be extraordinary people and they don't have their lives cut short," said Mayor Frey.

With a shortage in local law enforcement, Sheriff Hutchinson is calling on officers across the metro to partner up and offer a solution so no more lives are lost.

"I believe that we need to come up with a plan and get St. Paul, Ramsey County, Minneapolis, Hennepin County and the suburbs to come up with a violent crime initiative to combat any violent crime not just gang crime," said Sheriff Hutchinson. He went on to say, "when children get killed by gunfire for no reason, we have to step up and hold those people accountable. And to those people who did shoot this pretty, beautiful princess, we're coming for you."

"We'll do everything possible to make sure that justice is done," said Mayor Frey.

Minneapolis police are leading the investigation to find whoever is responsible for Aniya's death.

The Hennepin County Sheriff says they will leave no stone unturned until that happens.