Alleged Lazzaro accomplice pleads not guilty to seven federal charges in sex-trafficking case

She is accused of conspiring with former GOP strategist Anton Lazzaro to recruit minors to engage in "commercial sex acts."

The woman accused of conspiring with former GOP strategist Anton Lazzaro to recruit minors to engage in "commercial sex acts" pleaded not guilty to seven federal charges Thursday.

Gisela Castro Medina, 19, made her first Minnesota court appearance via video conference. She is charged with of one count of conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of minors, five counts of sex trafficking of minors, and one count of obstruction.

Castro Medina was initially arrested in Florida in August, but has since been returned to Minnesota. She was booked into the Sherburne County Jail Wednesday, but according to Thursday's arraignment, has been released on personal recognizance bond with conditions. A document detailing those conditions is forthcoming.

In a previous court hearing, a witness testified that Castro Medina would allegedly recruit teens she thought Lazzaro would take interest in, and would help facilitate encounters with him. Lazzaro is charged with 10 federal sex trafficking crimes.

According to the Minnesota College Republicans, Medina was the organization's University of St. Thomas chair. In a press release, the organization said Castro Medina was not an active member and had not yet begun officially working for it "in an official capacity."

Her trial date has not yet been set.