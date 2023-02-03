Woman pleads guilty to attempted murder in shooting of MPD forensic scientist

Colleen Larson was charged with first-degree attempted murder, accused of shooting the ex-girlfriend of her then-boyfriend.

MINNEAPOLIS — A woman charged with attempted murder in the April 2022 shooting of Minneapolis Police crime scene investigator Nicki Ford, formally known as Nicki Lenway, has pleaded guilty in Hennepin County District Court.

Colleen Larson was charged with first-degree attempted murder, accused of shooting Ford, who is the ex-girlfriend of her then-boyfriend, Timothy Amacher.

Larson's defense attorney previously considered using duress and insanity defenses, citing in court documents that Amacher, who is 17 years older than Larson, began grooming her from as early as age 12 and is an “abusive, manipulative, egotistical, and controlling man.” However, prosecutors also filed documents claiming Larson had admitted to investigators and prosecutors that she pulled the trigger.

Ford was shot twice outside of a supervised parenting center on University Avenue near the University of Minnesota. Amacher and Ford share a 5-year-old son and their custody battle had been contentious. Larson was a former taekwondo student of Amacher who moved in with him when she turned 18. The two were dating at the time of the shooting.

Colleen Larson just pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting 1st Degree Attempted Murder — telling the judge Tim Amacher asked her to kill Nicole Lenway. — Lou Raguse (@LouRaguse) February 3, 2023

We will get more details on https://t.co/odfRhgzEZZ soon — but no comment afterwards and her story in court was also very lacking in detail. pic.twitter.com/p9PyaKEp8p — Lou Raguse (@LouRaguse) February 3, 2023

Ford, a forensic scientist with the Minneapolis Police Department, survived the point-blank shooting and has recovered, although she has permanent scars. She testified in Amacher's trial that her ex-boyfriend and father of her child physically and emotionally abused her.

