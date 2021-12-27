Columbia Heights police respond to robbery at US Bank branch

Police say two male suspects entered the bank, threatened a teller and demanded money.

COLUMBIA HEIGHTS, Minn. — Police say officers responded to a robbery Monday morning at a U.S. Bank branch in Columbia Heights.

According to a statement from the police department, officers responded to the bank at 5250 Central Ave. NE just after 9 a.m. for a reported robbery. Police say two male suspects entered the bank, threatened a teller and demanded money.

Before officers arrived, the suspects were reportedly confronted by armed security and fled. Officials say no witnesses reported seeing weapons with the suspects.

Authorities have not released any information about whether the suspects took any money.

The Columbia Heights Police Department, in partnership with the Anoka County Sheriff's Office and the FBI, is investigating.

