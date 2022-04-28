Community groups and police address recent crime wave in Minneapolis ahead of summer

So far this year, the department says they've recovered 278 guns, which is the same amount year to date.

MINNEAPOLIS — Crime in Minneapolis is nothing new as of late, but with six homicides in less than a week and a police department down 176 officers, at this rate, many are asking why.

"That's why we work tirelessly," said Trahern Pollard.

Pollard runs the peace activist group "We Push for Peace" working to intervene and end the gun violence plaguing the streets of Minneapolis.

"It is a difficult task, but I would rather be the organization that is apart of trying to change that versus being on the outside looking in," said Pollard.

Minneapolis police say they they utilize several tactics to combat gun violence. One of them being gun recovery.

So far this year, the department says they've recovered 278 guns, which is the same amount year to date. Historically, the number of guns recovered by MPD: 2018: 796, 2019: 964, 2020: 1,095 and in 2021: 1,027.

Twenty-seven people have been killed by gun violence this year in Minneapolis, raising concerns ahead of what could be a deadly summer.

"All signs point to that direction," said Pollard.

Which is why community activist groups are stepping up recruiting efforts to tackle the task ahead, placing a focus on communities of color to end the black on black crime.

"It's like, 'Man, how can we stop inflicting so much pain on each other?'" said Pollard. He went on to say, "I think it's very important that we try to continue to bridge the gap between law enforcement and the community…because at the end of the day, without law, its no order.”

It’s the lack of order which is prompting a call for more patrols across the city, but with a department facing criticism, and an increase in crime, many are asking who would even want to join the force.

"This is an opportunity for people to join the police department that want to be the change that we’re all insisting upon," said Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey in a press conference Wednesday. "They want to be part of that culture shift, they want to protect and keep people safe, they want to treat people with dignity and respect."

A call for change, at a time when the statistics speak to more than just numbers.

"At the end of the day it's another life lost, which is the most unfortunate part about what we're dealing with," said Pollard.

As for the department's plans for the summer when crime is usually at its peak, police say they plan to partner with other agencies to combat violent crimes.

