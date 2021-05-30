Community holds peace march for young victims of gun violence in north Minneapolis

This latest march for justice comes days after 9-year-old Trinity Ottoson-Smith died after she was shot in the head while playing on a trampoline in Minneapolis.

MINNEAPOLIS — Standing at the north Minneapolis intersection where 6-year old Aniya Allen was shot and killed – hundreds gathered in prayer.

"I came out to show my support for the notion that we can stop violence as a community," said Pastor James Thomas.

This latest march for justice comes days after 9-year-old Trinity Ottoson-Smith died after she was shot in the head while playing on a trampoline in Minneapolis.

Her heartbroken father – now holding a picture of his daughter in his arms. "They could have made a difference in this world if their lives hadn't been taken from them," said Thomas.

As city leaders, pastors, community groups, activists and neighbors from all walks of life made their way through the streets of north Minneapolis.

"I see everybody, not just Blacks, white, Mexican people, everybody because all of us want the same thing," said one community member.

Down the street, where 10-year old LaDavionne Garrett, Jr. was struck by gunfire, they're sending a clear message, to those responsible.

"First of all, acknowledge that that happened in that space, also to let the neighbors on that street know we are taking our blocks back," said Phillipe Cunningham with the Minneapolis City Council.

"As a community we need to stand up to those who want to do violence, this is not the place or the time it's not the way," said Thomas.

There is a $30,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the child shootings.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Crime Stoppers anonymous tipline at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Minneapolis police spokesperson John Elder, who is also on the Crime Stoppers board, emphasized that tips are fully anonymous.