Community rallies around Eagan liquor store after robberies and burglary

The store has been targeted by thieves over the past six months.

EAGAN, Minn — Community members are stepping up to help an Eagan liquor store after a string of robberies.

TL Liquor has experienced two robberies and one burglary over the past six months, with the most recent robbery taking place on Friday when the suspect held a store employee at gunpoint and took off with the cash box.

The employee is taking some time off and is expected to return to work next week.

Cai Chen is the manager at TL Liquor and says he's grateful for everyone who has stepped up to support the local business.

"They bring the flowers, some donate some money," Chen said. "It made me cry it, made me stronger."



Eagan Police Spokesperson, Aaron Machtemes, says they are relying on surveillance footage to find the suspect.

"It's unfortunate and it's uncommon that it's happening at the same location," Machtemes said.

Machtemes says they are also looking at other robberies around the metro area to see if any are connected.

"A common thread, especially in these recent robberies, is that the suspect appears to be possibly casing the place looking into the store to see what's happening and then robbing it," Machtemes said.

Chen says the store and its employees will move on from this, and tomorrow is a new day.



"It makes me stronger and more resilient and I will not succumb to those situations," Chen said.