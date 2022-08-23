Complaint: Bus driver charged with DWI; blew over 6x legal limit

Patrick Bullard is accused of drinking while driving a charter bus carrying 35 children to a YMCA camp in northern Minnesota.

CARLTON COUNTY, Minn. — A 49-year-old Cannon Falls man is facing charges after allegedly driving a charter bus drunk with 35 students aboard.

The complaint filed in Carlton County Tuesday says Patrick Bullard is being charged with two counts of DWI — one for refusing to take a sobriety test, and the other, for operating a motor vehicle under the influence. Bullard was also charged with being in possession of, and drinking and consumption of, an open bottle.

Prosecutors say the incident happened Sunday around 11:20 a.m., when Minnesota State troopers responded to a complaint of a charter bus driving erratically, and at times, allegedly almost going into the ditch off of Interstate 35 northbound.

The complaint says troopers located the bus, later discovered to be driven by Bullard, and attempted to make a traffic stop. According to court documents, Bullard hadn't noticed the troopers even after they turned on their emergency lights, and after a short time watching the bus weave in and out of its lane, the complaint says, troopers were finally able to get Bullard to pull over.

The complaint goes on to say that when troopers approached the bus, they found 35 kids ranging in ages from 11 to 14 inside, as well as two adult chaperones. It was later revealed the children and chaperones were going to a camp in northern Minnesota as part of a YMCA group.

As troopers talked to Bullard, they described him to investigators as "dazed and disoriented." The complaint also alleges Bullard had glassy eyes and slurred speech, and troopers noticed a smell consistent with alcohol present. When asked, Bullard told troopers he hadn't consumed alcohol in days.

Bullard's initial field sobriety test showed signs of impairment, according to police, while a subsequent breath test revealed Bullard's blood-alcohol level to be .257 — more than six times the legal limit to drive a bus in Minnesota.

Later, while searching Bullard's possessions, the complaint says troopers discovered a large bottle of Fireball whisky that appeared to be missing about one-third of the bottle. Troopers also located a plastic cup in Bullard's cupholder, allegedly containing an "alcohol mixed beverage" with an "odor similar" to Fireball.

The complaint says when troopers transported Bullard to the Carlton County Jail, Bullard refused to give authorities another breath sample stating, "because I don't want to."

One of the chaperones on the bus later told investigators he saw Bullard drinking from the cup in his cupholder while driving the bus.

