Minneapolis man charged after dragging MPD officer with car

MINNEAPOLIS — A 27-year-old Minneapolis man accused of dragging an officer while attempting to avoid arrest faces several charges, including interfering with the legal process and assaulting an officer.

Presley Peltier was charged Friday with obstruction, fourth-degree assault of an officer, fleeing a peace officer and damage to property.

Prosecutors say Peltier was slumped over in a running vehicle Saturday, Aug. 26 on the 3600 block of East 42nd Street in south Minneapolis when officers discovered the car was stolen. One of the officers opened the door and woke Peltier while announcing they were with the Minneapolis Police Department. Court documents say that Peltier was "combative" and fought with officers before attempting to drive off.

One of the officers was trapped inside the driver's side door while the vehicle traveled about 5 to 10 feet before slamming into an apartment complex. The officer fell to the pavement and Peltier drove off, according to the criminal complaint. Officials say the injured officer took himself to HCMC where he was treated for a sprained elbow and numbness in two of his fingers.

Peltier fled the area, but Minneapolis Police were able to locate and arrest him Wednesday morning in south Minneapolis. Peltier's first court appearance is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 5.

