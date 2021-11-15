Complaint: Man cites 'free country' in alleged altercation with airport police

Frank Towers, 44, is charged with one count of fourth-degree assault and one count of threats of violence, stemming from an alleged incident that took place at MSP.

MINNEAPOLIS — Authorities took a Minneapolis man into custody last week alleging he threatened airport employees and attempted to assault them.

Forty-four-year-old Frank Towers is charged with one count of fourth-degree assault and one count of threats of violence, stemming from an alleged incident that took place Friday at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

The criminal complaint states the alleged incident began when airport police observed a man, later identified as Towers, yelling that he was going to "kill" a TSA agent, while swinging a stanchion line post and throwing it at them.

Prosecutors say as officers became aware of the matter, officers approached Towers and directed him to stop and move away. The complaint alleges Towers replied that he "did not have to stop...it's a free country." The complaint goes on to say that further instructions for Towers to stop as he advanced toward officers went ignored, prompting law enforcement to Tase him. The complaint alleges Towers continued to try to strike officers until he was physically restrained by back-up authorities and handcuffed.

Upon reviewing surveillance video, the complaint says officers located footage of Towers from approximately 3:10 a.m. punching and headbutting television screens. The complaint also says Towers can be seen removing his clothing and masturbating. About an hour later, prosecutors say Towers took his clothes off again, redressed, threw a chair and approached TSA agents before the alleged encounter with law enforcement.

The complaint says the airport footage goes on to show the contact described by officers.