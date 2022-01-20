The remains of the victim, Minnesota native Shelly Rae Kephart, were identified through analysis of DNA on Tuesday. Her body was found by hunters in 1994.

COOPERSVILLE, Mich. — The victim of a homicide in Coopersville dating back over 17 years has finally been identified by Ottawa County Detectives.

On Nov. 6, 1994, the remains of a 29-year-old woman were found by hunters on 32nd Avenue, just south of Arthur Street in Wright Township, near Coopersville.

Authorities determined that the cause of death was homicide, but they were unable to identify the remains. No charges were filed in relation to the homicide.

The case remained open for years with very little new information until 2007 when a DNA profile of the victim, who investigators named "Matilda", was obtained. However, authorities were unable to match the DNA profile with anyone in the CODIS, a national DNA database. After the DNA results did not confirm the victims identity, the case once again turned cold.

In February 2021, the Ottawa County Cold Case Team began to reexamine the case and began consulting with federal, state and local law enforcement partners. The Cold Case Team also reached out to the DNA Doe Project, an organization that uses genetic genealogy to identify John and Jane Does.

Months later, in September 2021, detectives saw their first break in the case in over a decade when the DNA Doe Project provided genealogy information in regards to the victim.

Detectives Sara Fillman and Allison Anderson learned that the victim might be a missing person, Shelly Rae Kephart, also known as Shelly Rae Christian from Minnesota. The two detectives traveled to Minnesota to meet with family members of the missing person to collect DNA samples to compare to the victim.

The DNA samples collected from family members of Shelly Rae Kephart were compared to the 1994 homicide victim, "Matilda", and on Jan. 18, 2022, the FBI Crime Laboratory confirmed a DNA association after a kinship analysis.

After a consultation with the medical examiner who performed the original autopsy, Dr. Stephen Cohle, "Matilda" was positively identified as Shelly Rae Kephart.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office remains hopeful that the positive identification of Shelly will provide closure for family, and investigative direction for Cold Case Detectives.

Shelly was last believed to be in the Grand Rapids area as of February 1994.

Anyone with any information about this investigation or who knew Shelly Rae Kephart is asked to contact the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office or Silent Observer at 1-877-88 SILENT (745368) or mosotips.com.

