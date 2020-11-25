County attorney offers to reduce Myon Burrell sentence by 15 years

Mike Freeman says he has no doubt Burrell shot and killed Tyesha Edwards, but believes minimum sentence given the then-teen is too long.

MINNEAPOLIS — Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman is offering to reduce the sentence of a man convicted of killing a young girl as she did her homework, but says it has nothing to do with guilt or innocence.

Myon Burrell was just 16 in November of 2002, when he was accused of shooting and killing 11-year-old Tyesha Edwards as she sat at her family's kitchen table. He was convicted of the killing and sentenced to the minimum of 45 years in prison.

Burrell appealed and the Minnesota Supreme Court reversed the conviction, saying Minneapolis Police failed to follow procedure in giving the teen his Miranda warning. He was tried again in 2008, and convicted by a judge. Burrell appealed and lost.

In recent years, however, an Associated Press investigation raised questions about inconsistencies with the case, and how it was handled by the Hennepin County Attorney's office.

Freeman has staunchly defended the conviction, but on Wednesday announced that he has offered a 15-year reduction in Burrell's sentence.

“I have reviewed this case thoroughly and I have reached two conclusions,” Freeman said in a media statement. “First, there is no question that Myon Burrell pulled the trigger that fired the fatal bullet. Second, we have learned much about the brain development of juveniles, especially juvenile males. The minimum sentence of 45 years Mr. Burrell is serving is too long. So, in the interest of justice, we have made the offer to his attorney to drop the 15-year sentence he was to serve for attempted murder after completing his 30-year sentence for Tyesha Edward’s terrible death.”

The issue of juvenile brain development was addressed in a 2012 U.S. Supreme Court decision. Justices wrote in Miller v Alabama that scientists now understand there are fundamental differences between a juvenile and an adult mind. In particular, the parts of the brain involved in behavior control do not fully develop until men reach their early 20s.

Freeman notes that Burrell was 16 years old at the time of the murder and was acting with older, more experienced gang members. He says those two factors are the types of "mitigating circumstances" the Supreme Court envisioned in its Miller decision.